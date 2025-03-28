 Skip navigation
Bayern Munich lash out at ‘negligent, not professional’ Canada Soccer after Alphonso Davies ACL tear

  
Published March 28, 2025 03:15 PM

Bayern Munich is fuming with Canada Soccer for their treatment of Alphonso Davies before, during, and after his ACL injury in the CONCACAF Nations League third-place game against the United States men’s national team on Monday.

MORE — Top 30 men’s players in CONCACAF right now

Davies tore his ACL and left the game after just 12 minutes, and Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund thinks that a tired Davies should not have been asked to play. Freund says Bayern believed “it was agreed that he shouldn’t play.”

Canadian officials expressed hope that his knee injury was “only a knock” after the game, but clearly that was merely wishful thinking. Freund said Bayern “assumed it was nothing” only to later learn of the tear.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen says the club is demanding a “full investigation” from Canada Soccer and is reserving “the right to take legal action.”

“The participation of Davies, who already had muscular problems before the game, in a match of no sporting significance is incomprehensible from our point our view,” Dreesen said.

Bayern Munich director Freund on Alphonso Davies injury

“How this happened is not okay,” Freund said, via Sky Sports. “We want to know how it really happened. Alphonso was already complaining about tiredness before the second game. He played because he is the captain of Canada and wanted to help his team. But it was borderline. It was agreed that he shouldn’t play. But then he played. Of course he made the decision, but he’s a young player who wants to help his country.”

“The second thing: Alphonso went off injured after 12 minutes and then he was sent on a 12-hour flight. We assumed it was nothing serious and then something like this comes up. That’s negligent and not professional. We must talk about it now and clear it up.”

“We’re always accused of looking after our players so that they’re fit. We take extreme care of our players. Health is the most important thing, we do a lot about that. We think about how we can use the recovery time, how we can travel and then something like this happens. That’s really tough.”