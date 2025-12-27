Brentford vs Bournemouth LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Brentford host Bournemouth on Saturday aiming to move further clear of the struggling Cherries.

Brentford vs Bournemouth live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Brentford starting lineup

Kelleher - Kayode, Collins, Ajer, Henry - Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Jensen - Schade, Lewis-Potter, Thiago

Bournemouth starting lineup

Petrovic - Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert - Cook, Scott, Tavernier - Jimenez, Semenyo, Kroupi

Keith Andrews’ Brentford beat Wolves 2-0 last time out to get back to winning ways and they are four games unbeaten at home as they sit 10 points above the relegation zone. The Bees continue to punch above their weight and a win against Bournemouth could put them into the race for European qualification.

Bournemouth are heading in the opposite direction and are without win in eight games as Andoni Iraola’s side were extremely disappointed to cough up a late goal to draw 1-1 at home with Burnley last time out. Bournemouth have drawn three games in a row but they need to start winning to pull clear of the growing relegation scrap.

Brentford team news, focus

Frank Onyeka and Dango Ouattara are away at AFCON, while Josh Dasilva and Reiss Nelson remain out and duo Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are on their long road to recovery from serious knee injuries. Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade are a real handful and threat in attack and Brentford continue to be sturdy at the back and dangerous from set pieces and on the counter.

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries are without USMNT star Tyler Adams through a knee injury, while Veljko Milosavljevic and Ben Gannon-Doak are out. This could be one of the final appearances Antoine Semenyo makes for Bournemouth as he is linked with a move to Manchester City early in the January transfer window given his release clause. Evanilson, Justin Kluivert and David Brooks have to step up to get the Cherries back to winning ways.

Brentford vs Bournemouth prediction

This feels like it will be another draw for Bournemouth and it should be a fun, open game as both teams will earmark this as a game they should win. Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth.