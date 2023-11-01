Brentford vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Two clubs whose seasons have taken decided turns in the Premier League cross paths — and may trade places — when Brentford hosts West Ham at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 11am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

The Bees sit 10th after back-to-back wins helped buttress a season that didn’t have many losses but had only seen all three points go in Brentford’s column once prior to wins over Burnley and Chelsea.

WATCH BRENTFORD vs WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

West Ham started by taking 10 of 12 points but then lost 3-1 at home to Man City and since have only really delivered the goods outside of the PL. A win over Sheffield United and draw with Newcastle represent their only points over five league outings.

Now there’s midweek cup action against Declan Rice and Arsenal before heading to Brentford for a rested Bees side hopeful of the win that will leapfrog the Hammers on the table.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday (November 4)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Brentford

Still no Ivan Toney but Bryan Mbeumo has been sensational; Only Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Ollie Watkins, and Heung-min Son have more goal contributions than Mbeumo’s eight.

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (suspension), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Keane Lewis-Potter (calf), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)

Focus on West Ham

The Irons are leading the league in interceptions and are third in clearances, but that’s because David Moyes is just giving the opposition the ball in the hopes of an electric counter attack getting the job done. The Irons’ 40.5% possession metric is better than only Forest, Sheffield United, and Luton Town despite a undebatably better batch of players.

OUT: Edson Alvarez (suspension)