Burnley vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Burnley host Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Saturday and both teams need a win after a run of three games without victory.

This is a clash between two teams who have scored just eight goals each so far this season, as their issues in attack are holding them back.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have found it very tough to adjust to life back in the Premier League as they show flashes of attacking brilliance in most games but just can’t seem to sustain their levels for longer than 45 minutes. That suffered a damaging defeat at fellow strugglers Bournemouth last time out and Kompany was correctly frustrated by some of the officiating as Burnley suffered a third-straight defeat and and it is now eight defeats in 10 games this season as they second from bottom and have four points.

Palace lost at home against high-flying Tottenham last time out and Roy Hodgson’s side are badly missing the creativity of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. The Eagles are on 12 points and have had a solid start to the season, with Hodgson eyeing plenty of points from their next five games as they face teams four teams below them in the table in that run.

How to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET (Saturday, Nov. 4)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Burnley, team news

Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal remain out injured, while influential midfielder Josh Cullen is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. It will be intriguing to see how Kompany lines up in attack as he’s tried plenty of players and different combinations so far this season but just hasn’t been able to get the balance right.

Focus on Crystal Palace, team news

Eze and Olise remain out injured with thigh injuries but are closer to a return. James Tomkins and Dean Henderson are out injured, while Tyrick Mitchell should be okay to feature. Palace have been hanging in games, as they always seem to do, but their creative hub has been missing and any PL team will miss talents like Eze and Olise. Ayew, Edouard and Mateta have been tasked with finding the goals to keep Palace comfortably in midtable and all eyes will be on them in this winnable run of games coming up.