Burnley vs Everton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Burnley are without a win since October as Everton head to Turf Moor on Saturday.

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (December 27)

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley vs Everton score: 0-0

Burnley vs Everton live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Burnley lose their skipper early in the second half

Josh Cullen is limping off the pitch and has to come off with an injury early in the second half,. That is a blow for Burnley.

Beto and Alcaraz come close

A cross from the right buzzes across the six-yard box and Beto is sliding in but can’t convert. Tyler Dibling also does well to pick out Carlos Alcaraz but his header is straight at a grateful Martin Dubravka.

Really poor first half

Well, there hasn’t been much to update everyone on because this has been a very slow, stodgy first half. David Moyes does not look happy as Everton have been very sloppy and Burnley are easily stopping any threat from the Toffees.

Burnley lineup

Dubravka; Laurent, Humphreys, Ekdal; Walker, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Pires; Bruun Larsen, Edwards; Broja

Everton lineup

Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; Dibling, Alcaraz, McNeil; Beto

Burnley team news, focus

Axel Tuanzebe and Lyle Foster are away at AFCON, while Jordan Beyer, Maxime Esteve, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni remain out injured. Armando Broja stepped up with a big equalizer late on at Bournemouth and is pushing to start.

Everton team news, focus

Key playmaker Iliman Ndiaye and veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye are both away at AFCON, while the impressive Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is injured. Jarrad Branthwaite is close to a long-awaited return from injury, while Seamus Coleman is still out. Dwight McNeil, Carlos Alcaraz and Tyler Dibling are tasked with replacing the creativity of Ndiaye and Dewsbury-Hall.

Burnley vs Everton preview

Scott Parker’s Burnley did grab a draw late on at Bournemouth last time out but they are without a win in eight after a horrendous run of seven-straight defeats. That run has them in deep trouble in the relegation zone and they’re seven points from safety.

Everton lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal last week but pushed the Gunners all the way. David Moyes’ side are in the hunt for European qualification but they are missing some key attacking players for the festive period.

Burnley vs Everton prediction

This will be very tight and tense but Everton’s extra quality will just get them over the line. Burnley 1-2 Everton.