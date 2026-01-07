Burnley vs Manchester United LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Manchester United caretaker manager Darren Fletcher gets a potentially soft landing spot as he leads the Red Devils into the post-Ruben Amorim era with a match versus Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

MORE — Who will be the next manager of Man United?

Will the visitors give their club legend boss a nice debut at the wheel? It’s happened before...

WATCH — Burnley v Manchester United

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Burnley vs Manchester United live updates, score: 3:15pm ET kickoff

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Burnley vs Manchester United live updates

Burnley lineup

Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Pires, Laurent, Ugochukwu, Mejbri, Humphreys, Florentino, Edwards, Broja

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Shaw, Heaven, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko

Burnley vs Manchester United preview

The Red Devils parted ways with Amorim this week after the seeming stabilization of his project turned out to be a false dawn due to a lack of cohesion with the club’s short-term versus long-term aims.

If the players are down about it, it might not matter a ton because Scott Parker’s Burnley are in a deep funk. The Clarets have not won in 11 Premier League matches, drawing just twice in that run. Burnley are now nine points back of safety but do have a game-in-hand on 17th-place Nottingham Forest.

And this fixture kicks off a run of three-straight games against traditional Big Six sides, as Liverpool and Spurs are next on the docket.

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (international duty - AFCON), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Zian Flemming (unspecified), Joe Worrall (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Lyle Foster (international duty - AFCON), Maxime Esteve (undisclosed), Hannibal Mejbri (fitness)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Noussair Mazraoui (international duty - AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (international duty - AFCON), Amad Diallo (international duty - AFCON), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Burnley vs Manchester United prediction

This shouldn’t be much of a game, especially with Bruno Fernandes back in the fold. Goals are a massive ask for Burnley, and outscoring Man United is an even bigger request. If Man United cannot win this game or at least decisively out-perform the Clarets, than the club may be in terrible, terrible shape. Could this be a big Benjamin Sesko game? Or will Joshua Zirkzee start? Either way... Burnley 0-2 Manchester United.