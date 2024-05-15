 Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published May 15, 2024 10:43 AM

Crystal Palace look to take their red-hot form into the offseason when Aston Villa visit Selhurst Park on Championship Sunday ( streaming online via Peacock Premium).

The Eagles are unbeaten in six Premier League matches, winning five including their last two. Oliver Glasner’s men can still finish top-half with a win and help, currently 12th with 46 points. They can finsih no higher than 10th and no lower than 14th.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs ASTON VILLA LIVE

Aston Villa sealed their spot in the UEFA Champions League when Spurs lost to Manchester City at midweek, and they head to Selhurst Park knowing they’ll finish in fourth place under Unai Emery this season.

Villa have slumped a bit down the stretch thanks to a tough run of fixtures. Emery’s men sandwiched fun 2-2 and 3-3 draws with Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively, around a 1-0 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Crystal Palace focus, team news

OUT: Matheus Franca (adductor), Sam Johnstone (elbow), Rob Holding (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Naouirou Ahamada (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Will Hughes (knee).

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (foot), Morgan Rogers (thigh), Matty Cash (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Alex Moreno (other), Nicolo Zaniolo (other)