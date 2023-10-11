David Beckham career stats, video of all of his free kick goals in the Premier League for Manchester United
A new David Beckham documentary has shone light on the former England captain’s headline-capturing career on and off the pitch, and raised interest in the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.
The man whose playmaking artistry was so sublime that the phrase “Bend It Like Beckham” was deemed a proper title for a feature film and became a common term on fields around the world certainly had his fair share of brilliant moments with the aforementioned clubs as well as AC Milan, LA Galaxy, and — of course — the Three Lions.
But there’s no doubt that Beckham was at his best at boyhood club Manchester United, as he rose from hotshot starlet to Ballon d’Or runner-up under the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson.
How good was Beckham? He’s still in the top 10 in Premier League assists despite playing just over half his career seasons with Manchester United.
We’ve got video of every single one of his Man United free kick goals here, as well as his career stats if you’re wondering about the legendary tattooed midfielder.
David Beckham’s career statistics, select honors
with Manchester United
- Premier League stats: 265 appearances, 62 goals, 80 assists
- Champions League stats: 77 appearances, 14 goals, 30 assists
- All comps: 394 apps, 85 goals, 120 assists
- 6x Premier League winner
- FA Cup winner: 1996, 1999
- Champions League winner: 1999
- 1999 Ballon d’Or runner-up
- 2x FIFA World Player of the Year runner-up
- 1996-97 PFA Young Player of the Year
- 1998-99 UEFA Club Footballer of the Year
- 4x PFA Team of the Year
- 10th all-time in Premier League assists (80)
with Real Madrid
- La Liga stats: 116 appearances, 13 goals, 33 assists
- Champions League stats: 26 apps, 2 goals, 9 assists
- All comps: 159 apps, 20 goals, 52 assists
- 2006-07 La Liga champion
with LA Galaxy
- MLS stats: 98 appearances, 18 goals, 31 assists
- MLS Cup winner: 2011, 2012
- Supporters’ Shield: 2010, 2011
with AC Milan
- Serie A stats: 29 appearances, 2 goals, 6 assists
- All comps: 33 appearances, 2 goals, 9 assists
with Paris Saint-Germain
- All comps: 14 appearances, 2 assists
- 2012-13 Ligue 1 champion
with England
- 115 caps, 17 goals, 42 assists
- 2003 England Player of the Year