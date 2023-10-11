David Beckham career stats, video of all of his free kick goals in the Premier League for Manchester United

A new David Beckham documentary has shone light on the former England captain’s headline-capturing career on and off the pitch, and raised interest in the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

The man whose playmaking artistry was so sublime that the phrase “Bend It Like Beckham” was deemed a proper title for a feature film and became a common term on fields around the world certainly had his fair share of brilliant moments with the aforementioned clubs as well as AC Milan, LA Galaxy, and — of course — the Three Lions.

But there’s no doubt that Beckham was at his best at boyhood club Manchester United, as he rose from hotshot starlet to Ballon d’Or runner-up under the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson.

How good was Beckham? He’s still in the top 10 in Premier League assists despite playing just over half his career seasons with Manchester United.

We’ve got video of every single one of his Man United free kick goals here, as well as his career stats if you’re wondering about the legendary tattooed midfielder.

David Beckham’s career statistics, select honors

with Manchester United

Premier League stats: 265 appearances, 62 goals, 80 assists

Champions League stats: 77 appearances, 14 goals, 30 assists

All comps: 394 apps, 85 goals, 120 assists

6x Premier League winner

FA Cup winner: 1996, 1999

Champions League winner: 1999

1999 Ballon d’Or runner-up

runner-up 2x FIFA World Player of the Year runner-up

1996-97 PFA Young Player of the Year

1998-99 UEFA Club Footballer of the Year

4x PFA Team of the Year

10th all-time in Premier League assists (80)

with Real Madrid

La Liga stats: 116 appearances, 13 goals, 33 assists

Champions League stats: 26 apps, 2 goals, 9 assists

All comps: 159 apps, 20 goals, 52 assists

2006-07 La Liga champion

with LA Galaxy

MLS stats: 98 appearances, 18 goals, 31 assists

MLS Cup winner: 2011, 2012

Supporters’ Shield: 2010, 2011

with AC Milan

Serie A stats: 29 appearances, 2 goals, 6 assists

All comps: 33 appearances, 2 goals, 9 assists

with Paris Saint-Germain

All comps: 14 appearances, 2 assists

2012-13 Ligue 1 champion

with England

115 caps, 17 goals, 42 assists

2003 England Player of the Year



All of David Beckham’s Premier League free kick goals for Manchester United (video)