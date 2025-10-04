 Skip navigation
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2025 season
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day Three
Third round pushed to Sunday at Dunhill Links because of high winds; event reduced to 54 holes
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Declan Rice injury update — Mikel Arteta speaks as Arsenal star hurt ahead of England duty

  
Published October 4, 2025 12:51 PM

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice scored in a win over West Ham United on Saturday, but his fitness is demanding just as much attention ahead of the international break.

The England veteran is supposed to join up with the Three Lions for a friendly against Wales and World Cup qualifier at Latvia, but left the match against West Ham with back pain.

MORE — Arsenal vs West Ham recap | Martin Odegaard injured again

Mikel Arteta was asked about the midfielder, who stuck around the salute the fans on the pitch, and said the 26-year-old needs further evaluation before making any decisions.

England are cruising to the best record in UEFA World Cup qualifying’s Group K, and would fancy their chances of beating 1W-1D-3L Latvia with and without Rice.

Declan Rice injury — Mikel Arteta speaks as Arsenal star hurt ahead of England duty

Arteta said that Rice asked to be taken out of the game, which is notable for the ever-ready midfielder.

“On Declan I think he was struggling with some back pain and he asked me to come off,” Arteta said after the win.

Arteta clearly would love to not tax Rice with games over the next two weeks, and left room for him to miss out on England duty.

“I don’t know. Let’s see what the doctor says and the best thing for him.”