Documentary details how “Wolves conquered the USA” back in 1967 - Watch in full

A documentary detailing how Wolverhampton Wanderers played a unique role in soccer history in the United States of America has arrived.

The documentary focuses on how in the summer of 1967 the Los Angeles Wolves, which was the first team of the English club representing the City of Los Angeles, won the first professional soccer title in the U.S.

That year the United Soccer Association was formed with 12 teams competing and LA Lakers owner Jack Kent Cooke the founder.

Instead of setting up new teams, the league imported teams and players from clubs across England, Brazil, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Holland and Uruguay to represent cities across the USA and that summer Wolves represented the City of Los Angeles in the inaugural 1967 season which lasted for nine weeks and culminated in the final.

Wolves won the Western Conference and played in the final at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as they faced the Washington Whips for the United Soccer Association league title. Wolves won 6-5 in an epic encounter as the foundations had been put down for professional soccer to thrive in the USA.

The documentary includes never-before-seen footage as those who featured in the success discuss how the LA Wolves toured around America and won the title.

This year marks the 56-year anniversary of the United Soccer Association’s championship final and you can watch the documentary in full by clicking on the link above.

