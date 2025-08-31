 Skip navigation
Dominik Szoboszlai’s must-see free kick goal, Liverpool star’s reaction to win (video)

  
Published August 31, 2025 01:45 PM

Dominik Szoboszlai was on track for Player of the Match status even before his sensational free kick lifted Liverpool to a 1-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

“Since we started the season we practiced some free kicks,” Szoboszlai. “It did feel a bit farther but I wanted to take a risk. I was confident in myself and I tried it. Finally.”

Why finally?

MORE — Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings out of 10

To hear Szoboszlai say it, the goal was a long time coming thanks to a superstar former teammate keeping set-piece opportunities quite limited the last few seasons.

This time, without Trent Alexander-Arnold to lord over a far-out free kick, Szoboszlai smashed it.

“I should mention Trent was taking the free kicks and he has an unbelievable shot but I finally got to do it,” Szoboszlai said. “To be honest this shot I did not practice in the last few weeks because we were shooting from closer and this was a different shot. I knew Raya likes to jump behind the wall and of course he’s an unbelievable goalkeeper.”

The win is big for Liverpool and Szoboszlai acknowledged that, too.

"[Arsenal] had an unbelievable season last season and of course the two before that,” he said. “Three times in a row to come second is a compliment. To keep on going behind with City, with us, with Chelsea, is really hard and they always do it. They have an unbelievable team, an unbelievable coach.”

