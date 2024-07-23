Eight young stars set to shine in the Premier League after impressive summers

After an impressive summer on international duty for so many young Premier League stars, who will take the league by storm during the 2024-25 campaign?

The Euros saw Spain lift their fourth title with late-game drama against England in Berlin, while the Copa America trophy went to Argentina once again as they beat Colombia in extra time after a fierce clash in Miami.

Now the attention turns to the Premier League’s upcoming season, where plenty of young talents showcased on the international stage are destined for breakout performances this year.

We’ve selected a few rising stars and explained why we think they’re primed to carry their momentum from impressive national team performances into the upcoming Premier League season.

Cole Palmer (22 years old) - England and Chelsea

Palmer heads into the upcoming Premier League season with Chelsea confident for an even bigger breakout year after a standout campaign that saw him tally an incredible 22 goals and 11 assists in 2023-24. Despite limited opportunities under Gareth Southgate at the Euros, Palmer’s impact was shown with a crucial assist in the semifinal win against the Netherlands and a stunning goal in the final against Spain. His versatility to adapt to high-paced games and eye for goal make him a key asset for Chelsea, particularly to new coach Enzo Maresca, his former coach from Manchester City’s U21 squad. Maresca, who lifted Leicester City back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season, is known for his possession-based football philosophy which aligns perfectly with Palmer’s technical capabilities and tactical intelligence. Palmer is able to play in any position in the front three, as well as the No. 10 role and it will be intriguing to see where he lines up. He has a natural skill to know when to break opposition lines with a pass in the attacking third with perfectly-weighted through balls. His movement on and off the ball also makes defenders fear him whenever he’s lurking. With Chelsea eager to bounce back from no European action last season, Palmer’s ability to shine in Maresca’s system could see him playing a pivotal role in their search for silverware.

Alejandro Garnacho (19 years old) - Argentina and Manchester United

Despite limited appearances over the summer at the Copa America, Garnacho’s impressive numbers at such a young age include over 80 appearances for the Red Devils. His dynamic playing style — combining pace, technical skill and a penchant for scoring crucial goals — positions him as a potential breakout star for United this coming season. He got better as last season went on and came up big with a goal in the FA Cup final win against Man City and who can forget his incredible Premier League goal of the season against Everton? Garnacho’s rise has drawn comparisons to his idol legendary Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo, but the real question is can he get anywhere near that level? With his capabilities out wide and ability to cut in centrally opening up spaces for fullbacks, Garnacho also offers tactical flexibility, which has been a huge need during the Ten Hag era. As former Borussia Dortmund stand-out Jadon Sancho returns to United, Alejandro Garnacho faces increased competition ahead of him. Could we see a stalling in Garnacho’s continued development? Or will Ten Hag find some type of way to keep both young wingers happy? At this point it seems like both Sancho and Garnacho have to start, probably ahead of Antony and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho scores their side’s first goal of the game with an overhead kick during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday November 26, 2023. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Josko Gvardiol (22 years old) - Croatia and Manchester City

Josko Gvardiol has established himself at Manchester City not only for his defensive capabilities but also for his exceptional ability on the ball. Initially gaining attention after the 2022 World Cup with Croatia, Gvardiol has since become a key player for his nation, playing every minute at the Euros. He holds qualities that midfielders would love with such intelligence, composed decision-making, demanding possession and displaying calmness and confidence playing under pressure. His consistency, passing range and deliveries with both feet, on top of his physical strength and precise positioning, make him the all-around package. His adaptability to play as a CB or LB fits with Pep Guardiola’s tactical system, which often starts with three central defenders in a back four. Settling into City’s squad more confidently by the end of his debut season in 2023-24, he is now a key figure for the Citizens and will surely be even more comfortable, and crucial, in the upcoming season.

Julio Enciso (20 years old) - Paraguay and Brighton & Hove Albion

The young Paraguayan striker has quickly adapted and established himself as a rising star since his debut for the Albirroja in 2021. Following his move to Brighton in 2022, Enciso has impressed with 41 appearances for the club, showcasing his scoring ability with some stunning goals and he’s adapted well to the fast-paced Premier League despite injuries curtailing his progress last season. Enciso can be looked at as a player with high mobility, pace, and strong ball dominance. He is an all-rounder offensive player, who likes to have a free attacking role where he can roam around and find dangerous spots for his team. After his recent performance at the Copa America, where he featured in every game for Paraguay and scored against Colombia, Enciso will be looking to bring his country Olympic glory at Paris 2024 before going back to club competition. Enciso’s quality in the final third slots in perfectly with Brighton’s playing philosophy and he should be a huge asset to the Premier League’s youngest-ever manager, Fabian Hurzeler, this season.

Bukayo Saka (22 years old) - England and Arsenal

It’s hard to believe that Saka is still just 22. Since he made his debut with Arsenal at just 18 years old in 2018, Saka has over 220 club appearances and has netted 58 goals for the Gunners. His versatility was on full display at the Euros during England’s journey to the final, where he played a crucial role in their run, featuring in multiple positions including wing-back and he logged over 600 minutes of play. Saka’s importance to Arsenal extends beyond his scoring ability; his capabilities of exceptional dribbling and ball control, combined with his agility, toughness and footwork, allow him to surpass opponents almost effortlessly. Additionally, his growing calmness in front of goal makes him such a dangerous threat in the attacking third. As Arsenal gears up for this upcoming Premier League season, Saka’s mixture of creativity, intelligence and goal-scoring hunger positions him as a pivotal player in Arteta’s quest for a league title after coming so close in recent years with Saka leading the way. Saka looks set to take the next step and announce himself as the best attacking player in the Premier League.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 28, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images) CameraSport via Getty Images

Kobbie Mainoo (19 years old) - England and Manchester United

A rising talent from United’s academy, Mainoo has flourished under the guidance of Ten Hag and appeared in 24 Premier League matches last season. His adaptability across midfield both defensively and offensively shows his exceptional energy levels and individual pressing abilities. Mainoo’s defensive contributions are stellar, showcasing his ability in recovery runs to block down counterattacks and track runners that can cause any trouble. Another of his key attributes is his hunger to win both first and second challenges which is crucial for a defensive midfielder in this day and age. His determination to regain possession and provide solid defensive support across the midfield is a testament to his work ethic and tactical awareness. On the ball, Mainoo remains composed with his movement, and when he receives the ball, he is calm under pressure, especially in tight areas which is key in the hustle and bustle of the midfield battle in the Premier League. His ability to maintain control and initiate play from deep positions adds a crucial advantage to United’s style of play and that will be pivotal setting up counter attacks. With what looks like no effort at all, Mainoo’s relentless work rate and disciplined positioning make him a pivotal figure for United this season.

William Saliba (23 years old) - France and Arsenal

William Saliba has already firmly established himself as one of the best Premier League center backs and this feels like the season he will overtake Virgin van Dijk as the best current center back in the English top-flight. With 83 appearances for Arsenal, he has been an essential part of the defensive work under Arteta’s leadership. Internationally, Saliba has earned 21 caps for France and played every minute during the Euros. Saliba’s impact on both club and country goes beyond statistics; his ability to read the game is exceptional, allowing him to make crucial interceptions and shut down opposing attacks. His tackling is powerful yet clean, proved by his impeccable timing and minimal fouls. Aerially dominant, Saliba shows up defensively and offensively. To add on, his versatility to break lines with precise passes and long balls adds to the dynamic style of play Mikel Arteta expects from his players. His demanding presence, defensive approach, and outstanding passing ability make him a key player in Arsenal’s XI. Arsenal was the best defensive team in the Premier League last season and Saliba was a huge part of that. Defense will be crucial once again if Arsenal are finally going to win the Premier League again and their defensive unit depends on Saliba being fit and on top form.

Moises Caicedo (22 years old) - Ecuador and Chelsea

Moises Caicedo shocked the world with his record-breaking $125 million transfer from Brighton to Chelsea last summer, becoming one of the Premier League’s most expensive signings. Caicedo’s transition to the Blues took a little longer as he struggled for the first half of the season. But he quickly improved in the second half of the campaign as he seemed to get back up to speed and ended with 48 appearances for Chelsea under the new departed Mauricio Pochettino. Who can forget his goal from long-range on the final day of the season!? During Copa America, Caicedo showcased his durability and stamina by playing every minute for Ecuador across four matches. Caicedo’s playing style mirrors that of former Chelsea player N’Golo Kante, known for his exceptional stamina, defensive grit and keeping things simple on the ball. Typically stationed in the defensive midfield pivot role, Caicedo excels in winning defensive duels and providing a strong shield for the back four. His positional awareness and effectiveness in both transition and setting defensive blocks make him a key player in Chelsea’s starting XI. Under new manager Enzo Maresca, known for his tactical position-based fundamentals and all-around team play including the third man principle, Caicedo’s playing style and qualities align well. Ecuador’s high-pressing style links with Maresca’s preference for aggressiveness, suggesting Caicedo could thrive in Maresca’s system. And his ability to disrupt opposition play, then win the ball back and get it to Chelsea’s attacking midfielders to flourish should prove key.