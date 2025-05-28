Enzo Maresca reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after winning Europa Conference League trophy?

Enzo Maresca’s first season as Chelsea manager is in the books, and the Blues are Europa Conference League winners for the first time, making them the first club to complete the modern-day European trophy set comprised of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Notably, former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho became the first individual to win all three trophies after leading Roma to Conference League glory in 2021-22.

Below is the latest Enzo Maresca reaction, as the Blues boss spoke after lifting the trophy in Warsaw.

Enzo Maresca reaction

“I am very happy. I was a little bit frustrated in the first half, because I think we approached the game in the wrong way. Also, I expected a little bit, the happiness was a bit too much after Nottingham Forest, because you go all season waiting and waiting [for Champions League qualification]. So, we struggled a bit first half, second half we were much better and now we are very happy.

“The message after Nottingham Forest was, ‘Guys, if we want to be an important team then what we have done is done, and we have to win the final.’ But, it’s the happiness, the tiredness because we had 48 hours less than them [to recover and prepare]. They played on Friday for nothing, we played on Sunday for a big, big target. So, I expected it a little bit. In the second half, we played much better.”

On the option to make Jadon Sancho’s loan permanent: “I said yesterday in the press conference, from now on we are going to sit with the club and decide what happens for next year. If we finish 4th, it is also because of Jadon. If we win tonight, it is also because of Jadon. It is normal in a season to go a little bit up and down, it is part of the game.”

On captain Reece James not starting the final: “I promise you, I would always start with Reece but I am trying to protect him. He played more games this season than the last two, three years. He knows that, but he is a top player for us. For us, he is like Cole, but we have to manage him.”

Chelsea captain Reece James, on winning the Europa Conference League

“It’s a great feeling. As the game went on, we grew into it and thankfully we scored four goals in the second half. Coming into this competition was something we had to win. Next season, we go again in the Champions League.”

“I thought in the first half, we were flat. The game didn’t go our way early on and it looked like it took a lot out of us. We needed a reaction in the second half, and we got it.”

On not starting the final: “Of course it is devastating to know you are not starting in a final. I want to play every game, but it was the manager’s decision. Once he made the decision, I had to move on and accept it and be ready when I was needed.”