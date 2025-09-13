 Skip navigation
Enzo Maresca reaction — Chelsea boss speaks after comeback, blown lead at Brentford

  
Published September 13, 2025 04:55 PM

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca thought his team had navigated a dodgy away day at Brentford to claim all three points, but stoppage-time drama stopped his Blues short of all three points.

The London derby saw Brentford ahead through Kevin Schade before Chelsea found a pair of second-half goals through some inspired subs, and the Blues felt a winning Premier League return would see them into the start of the UEFA Champions League.

But Chelsea failed to deal with a late throw-in and Fabio Carvalho found a point for the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Enzo Maresca reaction — Chelsea boss speaks after comeback, blown lead at Brentford

We’ll share all of Enzo Maresca’s postmatch quotes as soon as he speaks from the Gtech Community Stadium.