How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 11, 2025 05:59 AM

Brentford host Chelsea on Saturday looking to secure a huge win for new manager Keith Andrews as the Bees are the heavy underdogs.

WATCHBrentford v Chelsea

The Bees have lost both of their away games so far but did beat Aston Villa in their only home game so far this season and have shown signs they can cope with losing manager Thomas Frank and several key players over the summer. We know they love the role of underdogs and this is another opportunity to prove it.

Aside from a 30-minute spell against West Ham, Chelsea are yet to really get going this season. They beat Fulham 2-0 in controversial fashion before the international break as VAR interventions helped them out massively. Enzo Maresca has a few injury problems to contend with, while Chelsea return to Champions League action next week so may rotate their massive, and hugely talented, squad.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (September 13)
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brentford team news, focus

Dango Ouattara has been sensational since his arrival from Bournemouth and Brazilian forward Igor Thiago has scored twice in three games as his injury issues appear to be behind him. Brentford are still a very similar team to the one we saw overachieve under Thomas Frank and even though they’ve lost Flekken, Norgaard, Mbeumo and Wissa this summer, they look strong enough to stay up.

QUESTIONABLE: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Yunus Emre Konak (ankle), Paris Maghoma (other)

Chelsea team news, focus

There are plenty of injury concerns for Maresca and it will be intriguing to see how he lines his team up in attack with Liam Delap out injured. Joao Pedro could lead the line, with Estevao, Pedro Neto and new signing Alejandro Garnacho behind him. Red-hot Joao Pedro and teenager Estevao were on duty for Brazil during the international break so may be rested, so that is something to keep an eye on. Star playmaker Cole Palmer missed the wins against West Ham and Fulham and was out during the international break as he works his way back from a groin issue.

OUT: Liam Delap (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Cole Palmer (groin - MORE)

Brentford vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea have so many wonderful attacking options that it’s hard to see how they don’t win this game comfortably and pick holes in Brentford’s defense. Brentford 1-3 Chelsea.