Erik ten Hag is ‘sure Manchester United is a strong side’ with improving performances, health

There’s always pressure on the manager of Manchester United, but Erik ten Hag would’ve been forgiven for feeling it ahead of Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

After all, a Tottenham team who have spent quite a bit less and are a lot earlier in their manager’s project were ahead of United on the table, had beaten them in North London, and arrived with a pair of morale-boosting signings in Timo Werner, who started, and Radu Dragusin.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, had his new boss in the building in Jim Ratcliffe and an oft-misfiring attack that had just shipped his personal outcast, Jadon Sancho, off to Borussia Dortmund where he registered an assist in his first half-hour back in black and yellow.

So at the risk of being accused of grading a legendary club on a curve, let’s just say that Sunday was a good day for Ten Hag’s project even in the face of two blown leads at home. Why? Because big summer signing Rasmus Hojlund was involved in both goals, one-time elite forward Marcus Rashford also scored, and his very favored young winger Alejandro Garnacho looked good, too.

Oh, and Lisandro Martinez returned to the pitch as the Red Devils are getting healthy (Casemiro was an unused sub and Luke Shaw’s return is getting closer).

How did Ten Hag see it?

Erik ten Hag reaction: ‘Disappointed’ but ‘strong side’ in Man Utd

“I am slightly disappointed, when you go ahead twice and then concede two soft goals it is a bit frustrating, but okay,” Ten Hag said. “The attitude from the team was great, the spirit was great. We fought and gave everything. The fans were behind us and I think it was a great game for everyone to see, not just Manchester United fans, because there was a great tempo to the game.”

Calling the game ‘very good for the neutral,’ Ten Hag lauded his team’s performance in the first half. That ended with the Red Devils up 2-1 heading to the break, but the second tilted toward Spurs following a 46th-minute Rodrigo Bentancur goal.

So what happened on the ‘soft’ goals? And what did they do in the first half that they failed to replicate in the second 45?

“The first [goal] is the corner,” Ten Hag said. “We got two warnings and there was a ball already over the byline and saved. We have to be more physical. The second was a typical one. We know the quick releases and we allowed them a diagonal and with one diagonal pass they break our whole team. ... In possession we can bring more calmness and composure on the ball.”

He expects things will continue to get better, and soon.

“Senior players like Casemiro, [Lisandro] Martinez, and Luke Shaw are returning and when you add that to our team I am sure it is a strong side.”