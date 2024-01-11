Manchester United vs Tottenham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Manchester United hopes to catch Tottenham Hotspur at the right time when the two sides meet at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live stream at 11:30am ET Sunday online via Premier League on Peacock ).

The visiting Spurs will be without Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma, and Heung-min Son due to AFCON and Asian Cup duties, leaving their midfield thin and attack without its top scorer.

[ MORE: Premier League table — Standings from 2023-24 season ]

Spurs have reinforced front line with a loan of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and strengthened their back line with the purchase of Radu Dragusin.

Ange Postecoglou hopes that helps Tottenham overcome their absences and keep up a top-four push. Spurs are a point back of fourth-place Arsenal and six points away from leaders Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are way behind with 31 points from 20 Premier League matches, and they, too, are missing players to the big tournaments in overseas as Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat compete for Cameroon and Morocco, respectively.

But United have most of their heavy hitters and will look to win consecutive games for the first time since late November.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream online, start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream online: Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund is still waiting to catch fire, his stop-start scoring season back in stopped status. Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes scored in the 2-0 FA Cup win at Wigan Athletic, the Red Devils taking 33 shots at DW Stadium.

Focus on Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have won consecutive outings — a 1-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup after a 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth in the Premier League. This will be Tottenham’s first away match since a 4-2 defeat at Brighton on Dec. 28.