Everton vs Chelsea: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published December 10, 2023 05:56 AM

After moving out of the relegation zone with a victory mid-week, Everton will try to put some distance between themselves and the bottom-three when they host Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Sean Dyche’s side has won two of three games since Everton were handed a 10-point deduction, including a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over top-four hopefuls Newcastle on Thursday. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in the starting lineup for four of the last five games, Everton have been hugely improved going forward, scoring in four of five and picking up at least a point in four of five (3W-1D-1L). With back-to-back clean sheets as well, things are clicking on both ends for the Toffees, who sit one point above 18th-place Luton Town heading into matchweek 16.

Chelsea’s trip to Old Trafford was anything but a treat for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, as they were massively outplayed by sputtering Manchester United and beaten 2-1. It was a setback for a side that had taken strides forward in recent weeks, one which leaves them 10th in the Premier League table, 11 points off the top-four just shy of the midway point of the season.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday, (Dec. 10)

TV channel: USA Network

Online:Watch via NBCSports.com

Focus on Everton, injury news

OUT: Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Pickford (knee), Seamus Coleman (undisclosed), Andre Gomes (calf), Amadou Onana (calf), James Garner (illness)

Focus on Chelsea, injury news

OUT: Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Christopher Nkunku (knee), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Malo Gusto (undisclosed), Noni Madueke (undisclosed)