Everton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Boosted Everton host West Ham on Saturday at Goodison Park as Sean Dyche’s side are delighted with gaining four points back.

Their appeal to the 10-point deduction they received for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs) saw four points given back to them as they now sit five points clear of the relegation zone. Everton still have another charge for breaching PSRs hanging over them but the clarity over the first charge is what they’ve wanted for some time. On the pitch they’ve drawn five of the last six and if they could be more ruthless in attack they’d be pushing to a top 10 finish. Even with the points deduction. Overall the mood is relief at Goodison Park as Evertonians now believe Premier League safety is a real possibility.

West Ham will be feeling relieved too as they beat Brentford 4-2 on Monday for their first Premier League win of 2024. David Moyes needed that and having Lucas Paqueta back from injury is a huge boost too. The Hammers have a favorable draw in the Europa League last 16 against Freiburg to look forward to and the chance to kick on and push for European qualification in the Premier League. Despite their recent poor run, things aren’t so bad for West Ham.

Everton focus, team news

OUT: Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (calf), Lewis Dobbin (ankle), Idrissa Gueye (hip)

West Ham focus, team news

Nobody out injured is a huge bonus for the Hammers ahead of a pivotal stretch of games in their season.

