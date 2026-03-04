Fulham vs West Ham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Fulham will try to make it three straight wins and keep pace in the European race on Wednesday, when they host relegation-threatened West Ham at Craven Cottage.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Online via Peacock

Fulham lineup

Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Cairney, Chukwueze, King, Iwobi, Jimenez

West Ham lineup

Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Todibo, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Wilson, Castellanos

Fulham vs West Ham preview — by Andy Edwards

The Cottagers (40 points) are up to 10th in the Premier League table after back-to-back victories over Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, putting Marco Silva’s side within touching distance European qualification for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Winger Harry Wilson, whose contract is set to expire this summer, is the man of the moment with 7 goals and 6 assists in his last 16 PL appearances, including one of each when Fulham beat Spurs on Sunday. Wilson is, however, something of a doubt to face West Ham after picking up a knock on the weekend.

West Ham (25 points) are back in a bad way again after winning three of four games under recently appointed Nuno Espirito Santo. Draws against Manchester United and Bournemouth were solid enough results, but then the Hammers shipped five goals to Liverpool on Saturday and there is real worry that things could quickly turn south with Manchester City and Aston Villa up next on the fixture list.

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Kevin (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Wilson (ankle)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Pablo Felipe (calf), Freddie Potts (suspension), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Fulham vs West Ham prediction

Fulham aren’t the type of team to beat themselves with lapses in concentration and defensive blunders, and that seems to be West Ham’s best laid path to points these days. Fulham 2-0 West Ham.