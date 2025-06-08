How to watch Argentina vs Colombia live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Lionel Messi and Argentina have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup and locked in top spot in South America qualifying, but Lionel Scaloni’s side are continuing to build chemistry as they host a desperate Colombia side on Tuesday.

Messi’s minutes have been managed and he came off the bench as Argentina won 1-0 at struggling Chile on Thursday. The Inter Miami star is the joint-leading goalscorer in South American World Cup qualifying with six goals and the 37-year-old is still the key player for the reigning World Cup champs. Argentina have largely kept the 2022 World Cup winning squad together as the likes of Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, Cristiano Romero and Enzo Fernandez are really stepping up as emerging leaders in this team. But Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi and Lautaro Martinez are all still around and will be huge for Argentina next summer as they look to secure back-to-back World Cup titles.

Colombia have slumped in recent months, winning just one of their last seven qualifiers and losing four in that stretch. They drew at home to Peru on Thursday and that means Los Cafeteros are now locked in a scrap for automatic qualification to the 2026 World Cup. With three games to go they’re just three points above Venezuela who occupy the inter-confederation playoff spot, and they travel to Venezuela in their final qualifier. Luis Diaz is alongside Messi with six goals in qualifying and he is back for this game after being suspended for the draw against Peru. Colombia need Diaz and the likes of Daniel Munoz, Jhon Duran and James Rodriguez to get them back on track.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8pm ET, Tuesday (June 10)

Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental — Buenos Aires, Argentina

Streaming, TV channel: Telemundo

Argentina team news, focus

Plenty of key players have been given a rest with qualification, and now top spot, secured. But we will probably see Messi start in this game as Scaloni will rotate as the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Angel Correa could start too.

OUT: Alexis Mac Allister (muscle) | QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (physical discomfort)

Colombia team news, focus

Luis Diaz being back is obviously huge and totally changes how Colombia can attack, especially on the counter. Munoz is a key player down the right and he is in fine form, while Colombia have so much experience in defense and must hold firm to keep themselves in this game.

OUT: Jhon Cordoba (muscle), Juan Quintero (MCL, knee)

Argentina vs Colombia prediction

This feels like it will be very close and Colombia surely have to snap out of this poor run of form soon. With Argentina experimenting, expect a draw. Argentina 1-1 Colombia.