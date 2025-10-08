How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Argentina are fresh off the back of their romp through CONMEBOL during 2026 World Cup qualifying, now focused on the build-up to next summer’s tournament beginning with a friendly against Venezuela in Miami on Friday (8 pm ET).

Lionel Messi is back in the squad for the reigning, soon-to-be defending world champions after not being called in for Argentina’s final two qualifiers with qualification having already been secured. The 38-year-old continues to dominate MLS and re-write the league’s record books on a seemingly weekly basis. Messi has 24 goals, 17 assists in 26 appearances this season, en route to a surefire MVP award.

How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8 pm ET, Friday (Oct. 10)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami, Florida

TV Channel/Streaming: beIN Sports

Argentina team news, focus

OUT: Thiago Almada (muscular), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Exequiel Palacios (not in squad), Angel Correa (not in squad)

Venezuela team news, focus

OUT: Salomon Rondon (not in squad), Josef Martinez (not in squad), Tomas Rincon (not in squad), Yeferson Soteldo (not in squad), Jefferson Savarino (not in squad), Wuilker Fariñez (not in squad), Alexander Gonzalez (not in squad),

Argentina vs Venezuela prediction

Argentina clinched 1st place in qualifying with a 3-0 victory over Venezuela back in September, and it was another vintage display from Messi. He’s still the best player on the field most days, even internationally. What a treat to see him play in once last World Cup. Argentina 2-0 Venezuela.