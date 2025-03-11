 Skip navigation
How to watch Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 11, 2025 02:15 PM

All that stands between Arsenal and the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League is the mere formality of a dead-rubber second leg at home on Wednesday, after the Gunners thrashed Dutch side PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in their away leg last week.

MORE – Latest Champions League scores, knockout stage bracket

Despite struggling to score goals in the Premier League of late (just one during a three-game winless skid), Arsenal scored with nearly half of their 15 shots in the first leg. Martin Odegaard was the only Gunner to score twice, as Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard and Ricardo Calafiori all got on the scoresheet as well. Manager Mikel Arteta called the win “very significant” but admitted it was only a stepping stone and not the final destination for his side — a point which was driven home by another lackluster performance in a 1-1 draw with a terribly poor Manchester United side on Sunday.

PSV snapped a four-game winless run in Eredivisie play over the weekend by beating Heerenveen 2-1 at home, with just one change to the side that was beaten by Arsenal four days earlier.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Wednesday (March 12)
Venue: Emirates Stadium — London
TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee)

PSV Eindhoven team news, focus

OUT: Esmir Bajraktarevic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Malik Tillman (ankle), Ricardo Pepi (knee)

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven prediction

Don’t be surprised if Arteta makes a handful of changes (whether from the start or at halftime) to protect the likes of Odegaard and Declan Rice, while getting Gabriel Martinelli a substantial run-out to build up his fitness after returning from a hamstring injury against Man United. Arsenal 2-0 PSV Eindhoven (9-1 on aggregate).