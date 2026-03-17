How to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle live: Champions League stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

More so than perhaps any other tie in this year’s UEFA Champions League round of 16, Barcelona vs Newcastle feels like a true coin flip heading into the second leg at Camp Nou on Wednesday (1:45 pm ET).

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The first leg at St. James’ Park was a tightly contested clash one week ago, with Newcastle finally breaking through via Harvey Barnes in the 86th minute, only for Lamine Yamal to equalize from the penalty spot in the 86th after defender Malick Thiaw, who was otherwise flawless on the night, tripped Dani Olmo on the edge of the box. Now, still without captain and midfield workhorse Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle must go to Camp Nou (now with more than 62,000 seats in use, while construction continues) and come out victorious on the night — in 90 minutes, 120 minutes or a penalty shootout. A truly famous night in the club’s history, it would be.

For live updates and highlights throughout Barcelona vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:45 pm ET Wednesday (March 18)

Venue: Camp Nou — Barcelona

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Barcelona team news, focus

OUT: Andreas Christensen (torn ACL), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (thigh)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Lewis Miley (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Sandro Tonali (illness), Joe Willock (groin)

Barcelona vs Newcastle prediction

No doubt that Newcastle can (and will) frustrate Barcelona when they get eight, nine and ten men behind the ball to defend, and they will certainly have a handful of quality chances on the counter (and set pieces). Eddie Howe’s side is built for games like this. Barcelona 1-2 AET (2-3 agg.) Newcastle.