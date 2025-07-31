How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham live: Summer Series stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bournemouth and West Ham United hope to make it two wins from three outings in the Premier League Summer Series when they meet Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Three points and a Manchester United loss to Everton by goal-differential altering score lines would also leave the winner as Premier League Summer Series champs, but managers Andoni Iraola and Graham Potter just want top performances as they ready for their domestic seasons.

Bournemouth blanked Everton 3-0 before getting walked 4-1 by Manchester United, while West Ham bounced back from a 2-1 loss to Man Utd to beat Everton by the same score.

Below you’ll find all the info you need for Bournemouth vs West Ham in the Premier League Summer Series, plus lineups and live updates on game day.

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2pm ET Sunday

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries bought out a strong lineup in their loss to Man United, and will be expected to do the same albeit with some rotation. Tyler Adams, Romain Faivre, Adrien Truffert, and Hamed Traore could be set to feature longer on Sunday.

West Ham team news, focus

Potter waited until halftime to deploy a number of key players versus Everton, so Jarrod Bowen, Niclas Fullkrug, Tomas Soucek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Jean-Clair Todibo may be in for bigger minutes against the Cherries.

Bournemouth vs West Ham prediction

Oh, who knows? It’s preseason! Kidding aside, we expect both teams to be a bit sharper this go-round. Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham United.