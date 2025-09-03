 Skip navigation
How to watch Brazil vs Chile live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 2, 2025 08:44 PM

Brazil clinched their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the last round of qualifying, but the five-time world champions still have some work to do to finish 2nd in CONMEBOL behind Argentina, beginning on Thursday against last-place Chile in Rio de Janeiro.

WATCHBrazil vs Chile

For live updates and highlights throughout Brazil vs Chile, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brazil vs Chile live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:30 pm ET, Thursday
Venue: Estadio do Maracana — Rio de Janeiro
TV Channel: Universo
Streaming: Watch live

CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualification table

  1. Argentina - 35 points (+19 GD) — QUALIFIED
  2. Ecuador - 25 points (+8 GD)* — QUALIFIED
  3. Brazil - 25 points (+5 GD) — QUALIFIED
  4. Uruguay - 24 points (+7 GD)
  5. Paraguay - 24 points (+4 GD)
  6. Colombia - 22 points (+4 GD)
  7. Venezuela - 18 points (-4 GD)
  8. Bolivia - 17 points (-16 GD)
  9. Peru - 12 points (-11 GD)

  10. Chile - 10 points (-15 GD)

    *Three points were deducted from Ecuador’s total prior to the start of qualification for using a player whose legal passport contained false information.

Brazil team news, focus

OUT: Vinicius Junior (not in squad), Matheus Cunha (not in squad), Rodrygo (not in squad), Joelinton (groin), Eder Militao (knee), Alex Sandro (calf), Vanderson (calf)

Chile team news, focus

OUT: Benjamin Kuscevic (thigh), Felipe Loyola (shoulder)

Brazil vs Chile prediction

With handful of superstars not in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad this time around, there will be ample opportunity for someone to show up and show out and make their case for a place on the roster next summer. Brazil 2-0 Chile.