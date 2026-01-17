How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton and Bournemouth square off at the Amex on Monday with both still dreaming of European qualification.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton won at Manchester United in the FA Cup last weekend and are starting to regain some form after a rollercoaster of a season. They sit three points above Bournemouth heading into this game and have lost just one of their last six in all competitions.

After a worrying 11-game winless run, Bournemouth beat Tottenham Hotspur last time out in the Premier League which was a huge sigh of relief for Andoni Iraola. They are still in with a chance of qualifying for Europe but need to settle things down and be more clinical in attack.

How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (January 19)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Brighton team news, focus

Injuries have finally calmed down for Brighton but they’re still missing Mats Wieffer, Adam Webster, Stefanos Tzimas and Solly March. Yankuba Minteh should be fit, while forwards Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter have been excellent stepping up a different times in recent weeks. Hurzeler has plenty of options to choose from.

Bournemouth team news, focus

Iraola has plenty of injury concerns as Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams, Ben Gannon-Doak, Enes Unal and Will Dennis are all out. David Books and Ryan Christie are doubts too. After selling Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, Bournemouth needs other stars to step up in attack and there is plenty of focus on Evanilson, Eli Kroupi Junior, David Brooks, Amine Adli and Marcus Tavernier going forward.

Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction

This feels like it will be a very even game with plenty of chances and the hosts will just grab all three points. Brighton 2-1 Bournemouth.