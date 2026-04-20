How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton host Chelsea on Tuesday and the European-chasing Seagulls can go above the Blues if they win.

WATCH — Brighton v Chelsea

Fabian Hurzeler has masterminded a wonderful comeback in recent weeks with Brighton losing just once in their last seven games. They drew 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, grabbing a last-gasp equalizer through Georginio Rutter to keep their European hopes on track.

Chelsea are in freefall, with Liam Rosenior’s side losing four in a row in the Premier League without scoring a goal. They lost 1-0 at home to Manchester United on Saturday as boos rang out from the Chelsea supporters. All is not well and they have now fallen well behind Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification, and the FA Cup semifinal against Leeds on Sunday is huge for Rosenior’s future.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 21)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer, East Sussex

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Brighton team news, focus

Stefanos Tzimas, Adam Webster and James Milner remain out, while Diego Gomez has a knock. Captain and key center back Lewis Dunk is back from suspension. Brighton have had a more settled team in recent weeks but Hurzeler has plenty of options to mix things up and keep it fresh as the likes of Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, Matt O’Riley and Maxim De Cuyper could come in to start.

Chelsea team news, focus

Levi Colwill, Estevao, Filip Jorgensen and Jamie Gittens remain out, while Reece James, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro are injury doubts. Rosenior needs to get some creativity and confidence in the team and it seems like Alejandro Garnacho will start and maybe Marc Guiu will get some minutes if Joao Pedro isn’t fit to feature against his former club?

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction

This is pointing towards a home win for Brighton, and a comfortable one at that. Chelsea are devoid of confidence and the Seagulls will surge to victory in the second half. Brighton 3-1 Chelsea.