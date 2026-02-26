How to watch Burnley vs Brentford live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Scott Parker’s Burnley are desperate for a win against Brentford on Saturday as they try to ignite their unlikely survival bid.

WATCH — Burnley v Brentford

Burnley are eight points from safety with 11 games to go but keep on picking up impressive results against some of the big boys, and they drew 1-1 at Chelsea last weekend and could have won it late on. Time is running out for them to save themselves though. They have to win this game.

Brentford lost 2-0 at home to Brighton last weekend and it was a rare poor result, and performance, from Keith Andrews’ side. The Bees are unexpectedly pushing for European qualification and this is the kind of game they have to win if they want to make that dream a reality.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 28)

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: NBCSN/Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

Injuries have started to pile up with Mark Cullen, Conor Roberts, Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni all out for large periods and now Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja are out for a little while too. Burnley will look to keep this tight and then batter Brentford on the counter and from set pieces late in the game.

Brentford team news, focus

The Bees are sweating on the fitness of Michael Kayode, which would seriously impact their long-throw dominance, while Aaron Hickey has a knock. Andrews could start Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara in support of Igor Thiago in a more attack-minded lineup.

Burnley vs Brentford prediction

This feels like Brentford will make the most of Burnley having to go all-out for the win and pick them off on the counter. Burnley 1-2 Brentford.