 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners
Starting Pitcher Draft Values for 2026 Fantasy Baseball: Andrew Painter, Zach Eflin, and more
NFL: Scouting Combine
How to watch the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, dates, TV/stream info, events, records, location
NCAA Basketball: DePaul at Creighton
Maclin, Benson lead DePaul past Creighton 72-71

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lamaragent_260226.jpg
Why absence of an agent has hurt Lamar
nbc_pft_jesseminterlamar_260226.jpg
Simms: Ravens ‘need’ Lamar at offseason program
nbc_pft_decostalamar_260226.jpg
Lamar ‘knows how much he’s wanted’ by Ravens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners
Starting Pitcher Draft Values for 2026 Fantasy Baseball: Andrew Painter, Zach Eflin, and more
NFL: Scouting Combine
How to watch the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, dates, TV/stream info, events, records, location
NCAA Basketball: DePaul at Creighton
Maclin, Benson lead DePaul past Creighton 72-71

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lamaragent_260226.jpg
Why absence of an agent has hurt Lamar
nbc_pft_jesseminterlamar_260226.jpg
Simms: Ravens ‘need’ Lamar at offseason program
nbc_pft_decostalamar_260226.jpg
Lamar ‘knows how much he’s wanted’ by Ravens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Burnley vs Brentford live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 26, 2026 08:55 AM

Scott Parker’s Burnley are desperate for a win against Brentford on Saturday as they try to ignite their unlikely survival bid.

WATCH Burnley v Brentford

Burnley are eight points from safety with 11 games to go but keep on picking up impressive results against some of the big boys, and they drew 1-1 at Chelsea last weekend and could have won it late on. Time is running out for them to save themselves though. They have to win this game.

Brentford lost 2-0 at home to Brighton last weekend and it was a rare poor result, and performance, from Keith Andrews’ side. The Bees are unexpectedly pushing for European qualification and this is the kind of game they have to win if they want to make that dream a reality.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 28)
Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire
TV Channel: NBCSN/Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

Injuries have started to pile up with Mark Cullen, Conor Roberts, Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni all out for large periods and now Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja are out for a little while too. Burnley will look to keep this tight and then batter Brentford on the counter and from set pieces late in the game.

Brentford team news, focus

The Bees are sweating on the fitness of Michael Kayode, which would seriously impact their long-throw dominance, while Aaron Hickey has a knock. Andrews could start Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara in support of Igor Thiago in a more attack-minded lineup.

Burnley vs Brentford prediction

This feels like Brentford will make the most of Burnley having to go all-out for the win and pick them off on the counter. Burnley 1-2 Brentford.