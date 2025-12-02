How to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Struggling Burnley host Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Wednesday hoping to get back to winning ways.

WATCH — Burnley v Crystal Palace

Scott Parker’s Clarets lost 3-1 at Brentford at the weekend and have now lost four in a row and are in the relegation zone, but are only one point from safety. Burnley fans would have taken that at this point of the season.

Crystal Palace suffered a rare home defeat at the weekend, as they lost 2-1 against Manchester United after taking the lead. Oliver Glasner sounded off after the game about a lack of arrivals in the summer as Palace’s small squad is struggling to cope with the rigors of European and Premier League action.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (December 3)

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

Zeki Amdouni, Conor Roberts and Jordan Beyer all remain out injured, while Parker may things up and start Armando Broja, Marcus Edwards, Lesley Ugochukwu and Jaidon Anthony.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Glasner doesn’t have many options to rotate his lineup but Lerma could come in and Nketiah probably will too with Ismaila Sarr coming off injured on Sunday. Hughes and Devenny are also pushing to start.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like a draw is likely with Burnley knowing it is a good time to play Palace given how stretched their squad is. Burnley 1-1 Crystal Palace.