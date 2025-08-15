 Skip navigation
How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published August 15, 2025 11:32 AM

A pair of trophy-toting Londoners meet Sunday when Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge.

The hosts won the Club World Cup this summer, giving manager Enzo Maresca and all of Chelsea’s supporters reason to believe their team could be back in competition for a Premier League title.

WATCH — Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Their South London visitors have silverware in store, too, having added the Community Shield to their FA Cup triumph.

Palace finished 12th on the Premier League table but were nearly the same distance from first as the bottom three. That was good for 16 points back of fourth-place Chelsea.

So dreams will be high on both sides of London as Oliver Glasner’s Palace looks to beat a Chelsea side they drew 1-1 twice last season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Stamford Bridge
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Stream live online via NBC.com

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Benoit Badiashile (knock), Nicolas Jackson (suspension), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Wesley Fofana (thigh)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Daichi Kamada (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction

The Blues will miss Levi Colwill but Palace have some uncertainty in their ranks as stars Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze are reportedly being wooed by some of the Premier League’s big boys. Chelsea’s time together at the Club World Cup gave them a headstart on chemistry for the season, and that feels likely to tilt the game a bit further in favor of the hosts. Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace.