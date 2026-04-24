How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live: FA Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Reeling Chelsea begin life after Liam Rosenior with a huge FA Cup semifinal against Leeds United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues fired Rosenior earlier this week with Chelsea spiraling out of the UEFA Champions League race thanks to a five-match losing run in which the side failed to score a goal.

Leeds have put even more of focus on the FA Cup after pulling nine points clear of the bottom three. Daniel Farke’s men would consider Premier League survival and a stunning trip to the final as a big success.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live, FA Cup stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: Wembley Stadium — Northwest London

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Estevao (thigh), Enzo Fernandez (suspension - MORE), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (thigh), Cole Palmer (thigh), Reece James (thigh)

Leeds team news, focus

OUT: Ilia Gruev (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Sebastiaan Bornauw (ankle), Jayden Bogle (ankle), Anton Stach (ankle)

Chelsea vs Leeds prediction

The injury report will play a huge part in this tie, because Joao Pedro, Reece James, and Cole Palmer are huge parts of what Chelsea do well and Estevao’s absence won’t help at all. Liam Delap and Alejandro Garnacho have struggled, and Leeds will be very up for the occasion. The Blues should escape this to reach the final but it’s going to be tricky. Chelsea 2-1 (4-3 pens) Leeds United