 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia for HT Watch.JPG
How to watch 2026 SuperMotocross Round 15, Philadelphia: start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice
2026 NFL Mock Draft Rounds 2-3: Browns add a quarterback, Bills go wide receiver
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds
Mike Trout’s case among baseball’s all-time greats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration
ny_draft_new_thumb.jpg
Which New York team won the first round?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia for HT Watch.JPG
How to watch 2026 SuperMotocross Round 15, Philadelphia: start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice
2026 NFL Mock Draft Rounds 2-3: Browns add a quarterback, Bills go wide receiver
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds
Mike Trout’s case among baseball’s all-time greats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration
ny_draft_new_thumb.jpg
Which New York team won the first round?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live: FA Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 24, 2026 07:55 AM

Reeling Chelsea begin life after Liam Rosenior with a huge FA Cup semifinal against Leeds United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues fired Rosenior earlier this week with Chelsea spiraling out of the UEFA Champions League race thanks to a five-match losing run in which the side failed to score a goal.

Leeds have put even more of focus on the FA Cup after pulling nine points clear of the bottom three. Daniel Farke’s men would consider Premier League survival and a stunning trip to the final as a big success.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live, FA Cup stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: Wembley Stadium — Northwest London

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Estevao (thigh), Enzo Fernandez (suspension - MORE), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (thigh), Cole Palmer (thigh), Reece James (thigh)

Leeds team news, focus

OUT: Ilia Gruev (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Sebastiaan Bornauw (ankle), Jayden Bogle (ankle), Anton Stach (ankle)

Chelsea vs Leeds prediction

The injury report will play a huge part in this tie, because Joao Pedro, Reece James, and Cole Palmer are huge parts of what Chelsea do well and Estevao’s absence won’t help at all. Liam Delap and Alejandro Garnacho have struggled, and Leeds will be very up for the occasion. The Blues should escape this to reach the final but it’s going to be tricky. Chelsea 2-1 (4-3 pens) Leeds United