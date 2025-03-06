How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America live: Stream link, TV channel, prediction

Chivas Guadalajara host Club America in the Clasico de Mexico on Saturday, as two giants of Mexican soccer are in the middle of facing each other three times over a seven-day span.

WATCH – Chivas vs America

Chivas won 1-0 at home in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup last 16 game on Wednesday, then host their rivals in Liga MX on Saturday before heading to Mexico City for the second leg of the Champions Cup.

Club America are currently in second place in the Clausura standings, just three points off the top and nine points above Chivas. They are the heavy favorites for this game and will be hurting from their midweek defeat in the Champions Cup.

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:30pm ET Saturday (March 8)

Venue: Estadio Akron — Zapopan

TV Channel: Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Chivas Guadalajara focus

Former Mexico international Alan Pulido leads the line for Chivas, while veteran Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez and USMNT youngster Cade Cowell are useful options off the bench if Chivas needs a goal late on. They will be buoyed by their midweek, and unexpected, win against America but know it will be tough to back it up.

Club America focus

Spaniard Alvaro Fidalgo and USMNT forward Alejandro Zendejas are the top scorers for America with five goals each during the Clausura, as both love to arrive late from attacking midfield positions. America have the best defensive record in the competition so far with just seven goals conceded across 10 games. Mexico star Henry Martin is their main main in attack.

Chivas vs America prediction

This will be another tight game and a draw is the smart bet, especially as they have to play again in midweek. Chivas Guadalajara 1-1 Club America.