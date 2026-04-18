How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Crystal Palace host West Ham United on Monday in a big London derby for both teams.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v West Ham

Palace are back on track after a tough few months as Oliver Glasner’s side have lost just one of their last five league games and beat Newcastle last time out to move up the table and they’re chasing a top 10 finish. They’ve also advanced to the Conference League semifinals where they face Shakhtar Donetsk, which is a great achievement.

West Ham have been in great form under Nuno Espirito Santo, winning 4-0 at home against Wolves last time out. They have lost just twice in their last eight league games to give themselves a great chance of staying in the Premier League, but they’re still involved in an almighty relegation scrap.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (April 20)

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Eddie Nketiah, Evann Guessand and Maxence Lacroix are out injured, while Adam Wharton is a doubt. Glasner, who is moving on in just a few weeks at the end of his contract, is delighted to have Jean-Philippe Mateta back fit and scoring and it gives the Eagles a totally different look with JPM is fit and firing. Palace look reenergized as European success in the Conference League will see them qualify for the Europa League next season and that sets the club up nicely for the next few years.

West Ham team news, focus

Nuno has turned West Ham into a tough team to play against in their 4-2-3-1 formation and defensively they have improved so much since the start of the season. Getting Crysencio Summerville back from his spell out with injuries has been huge and West Ham are great on the counter attack. Taty Castellanos has also been excellent leading the line and the Hammers will look to play Palace at their own game and be dangerous on the break.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham prediction

This feels like West Ham will grab a big away win. Palace’s priority is the Conference League and West Ham look very good on the counter and solid at the back. Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham.