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How to watch England vs Uruguay live: Stream, updates, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 27, 2026 03:11 PM

Wembley Stadium in London is the scene for a high-profile friendly between UEFA powers England and CONMEBOL mainstays Uruguay on Friday.

Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions are among the favorites for this summer’s World Cup in the United States and is testing his depth with an unusual XI that includes a first cap for Everton midfielder James Garner.

Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are both in the Starting XI while Dominic Solanke is set for a fourth cap, while Djed Spence snares a fifth and Fikayo Tomori a sixth.

Uruguay start an experienced lineup with 134-cap Fernando Muslera at the back and an elite midfield duo of Federico Valverde and Manuel Ugarte.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team is without Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, and Nahitan Nandez.

How to watch England vs Uruguay live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:45pm ET Friday (March 27)

Venue: Wembley Stadium — London, England

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming: FoxSports.com

England vs Uruguay preview

England lineup

Trafford, Livramento, Maguire, Tomori, Spence, Garner, Henderson, Foden, Rashford, Madueke, Solanke

Uruguay lineuip

Muslera, Varela, R. Araujo, Olivera, Piquerez, Ugarte, Valverde, De Arrascaeta, Canobbio, M. Araujo, Aguirre

England vs Uruguay prediction

The Three Lions have home soil and a bunch of players buzzing to make an impact on Tuchel. While Uruguay are always a handful, the edge of home is strong. England 2-1 Uruguay.