How to watch Everton vs Burnley live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Everton host Burnley on Tuesday with David Moyes’ side aiming to keep their European dreams on track.

WATCH — Everton v Burnley

The Toffees won a 3-2 thriller at Newcastle on Saturday to stay in the hunt for a top six finish as Beto and Barry both scored and that is hugely promising news for Moyes. The next step is to sort out their home form, as Everton have gone six home league games without a win.

Burnley lost 4-3 at home to Brentford on Saturday as Scott Parker’s side surged back from 3-0 down to make it 3-3 before late drama saw VAR chalked off two of their goals and they were left crushed to not get anything from the game. The Clarets are still scrapping away but they remain eight points from safety with 10 games to go.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (March 3)

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock/NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

Beto started at Newcastle and he scored, hit the crossbar and was a real threat, so he should start again. But Thierno Barry came on and bagged the winner so all of a sudden Moyes has both of his forward in top form. Former Burnley star Dwight McNeil also played really well against Newcastle.

Burnley team news, focus

Burnley are without several key players as Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja are the latest to go down. That said, Parker has options in midfield and Hannibal and Ward-Prowse were both very good against Brentford on Saturday. If the Clarets keep it tight, expect Ashley Barnes to come on and partner Zian Flemming and cause havoc late on.

Everton vs Burnley prediction

This feels like it’s going to be a big win for Everton as Burnley have to go for it and the Toffees can hurt them on the counter. Everton 3-1 Burnley.