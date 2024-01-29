How to watch Inter Miami vs Al Hilal, Al Nassr as Lionel Messi meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s superstars are in Saudi Arabia as they continue their mammoth preseason tour ahead of the 2024 MLS season kicking off on Feb. 21.

The preseason preparations continue to see hype build around one of the most eagerly-anticipated teams in MLS history with Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets joined by Luis Suarez for the 2024 season as the Barcelona legends are back together.

Messi vs Ronaldo renewed in Saudi Arabia

Inter Miami will face Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal on Monday, Jan. 29 and then square off against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Messi vs Ronaldo? Wherever and whenever that happens it’s box office.

Below are details on how to watch all of the action from Messi, Suarez and Co. as Inter Miami head to Hong Kong and Japan on their way back to the USA for the start of the 2024 season.

How to watch Inter Miami preseason tour

Game 1: El Salvador 0-0 Inter Miami - January 19

Game 2: FC Dallas 1-0 Inter Miami - January 22

Game 3: Al Hilal vs Inter Miami - Monday (January 29)

Kick off: 1pm ET

How to watch: Watch live on Apple TV+

Game 4: Al Nassr vs Inter Miami - Thursday (February 1)

Kick off: 1pm ET

How to watch: Watch live on Apple TV+

Game 5: Hong Kong League XI vs Inter Miami - Sunday (February 4)

Kick off: 4am ET

How to watch: Watch live on Apple TV+

Game 6: Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami - Wednesday (February 7)

Kick off: TBD

How to watch: Watch live on Apple TV+

Game 7: Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys - Thursday (February 15)

Kick off: TBD

How to watch: Watch live on Apple TV+

