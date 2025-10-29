How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live, League Cup: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool will try to snap their four-game losing streak in domestic competitions and reach the quarterfinals of the League Cup on Wednesday (3:45 pm ET), when they host Crystal Palace, the side that started their slump, at Anfield.

Eddie Nketiah and the Eagles gave Liverpool their first blemish of the season back on Sept. 27 and it’s been virtually all downhill from there for the Reds. Since then, it’s been three more defeats in the Premier League, a defeat away to Galatasaray and just a singular win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League. For what it’s worth, Crystal Palace haven’t won a game since that dramatic day at Selhurst Park and Oliver Glasner’s side was beaten 1-0 by Arsenal at the weekend.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:45pm ET Wednesday (October 29)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE), Alisson Becker (unspecified — MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (groin - MORE), Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Curtis Jones (groin)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Chris Richards (calf)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction

If both managers elect to rotate their lineup, Liverpool’s depth would typically carry them through but the combination of injuries and poor form will give Palace a chance regardless. In the end, Anfield does its thing. Liverpool 2-1 Crystal Palace.