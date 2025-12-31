How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

In-form sides collide at Anfield on New Year’s Day when Liverpool and Leeds look to start 2026 the way they completed 2025.

Liverpool have won three-straight Premier League matches as part of a six-match unbeaten run, and a win on Thursday would give Arne Slot’s men a minimum four-point advantage on fifth place.

WATCH — Liverpool v Leeds

Leeds haven’t lost since November 29, winning twice and drawing three to finish the calendar year six points clear of the bottom three.

Daniel Farke’s men have been getting results despite some struggles at the back. They started their return to the Premier League with two clean sheets by Week 3 but are yet to hold another opponent without a goal.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Thursday

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Joe Gomez (muscular), Mohamed Salah (international duty - AFCON), Wataru Endo (knock), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring)

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT: Joe Rodon (ankle), Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (hamstring)

Liverpool vs Leeds prediction

Ex-Everton man Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been poaching at a premium and would be thrilled to stick it to the Reds, but Leeds would also need a strong defensive showing and that seems an unlikely proposition. Liverpool 2-1 Leeds.