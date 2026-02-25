 Skip navigation
How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live: Stream link, latest TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 25, 2026 06:26 AM

Liverpool hope to get their attack firing and improve their top-five hopes when West Ham United stops into Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds are coming off successive 1-0 away wins at Sunderland and Nottingham Forest that were anything but straight-forward, victories that followed a 2-1 loss to Man City at Anfield. They may well again be without Florian Wirtz and will have to find a key to unlock their formerly free-scoring ways.

WATCH Liverpool v West Ham

The Irons have only lost once in their last half-dozen league outings and are coming off home draws with Manchester United and Bournemouth.

They’re desperate for points wherever they can find them, and beating Liverpool at Anfield would really fuel their fire.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE; Jeremie Frimpong (thigh), Florian Wirtz (lower back - MORE).

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Pablo Felipe (calf), Freddie Potts (suspension), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Liverpool vs West Ham prediction

West Ham’s finishing has left a lot to be desired and they have to hope that Liverpool continue to misfire in front of goal because chance-production should not be a huge problem for the hosts. That seems like a big ask even for an Irons side who are much, much improved under Nuno Espirito Santo. Liverpool 2-0 West Ham.