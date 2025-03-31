How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City aim to keep their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes strong by sending Leicester City closer to relegation on Thursday at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City enter the midweek in fifth place with 48 points, one behind Chelsea and one in front of a Newcastle United team which has played one fewer game.

WATCH – Manchester City vs Leicester City

The top four places usually qualify for the Champions League, but fifth place looks likely to be a Champions League place this season due to English clubs’ strong performances in UEFA competition. And that will certainly be the case if Arsenal, Aston Villa, or Liverpool win this season’s UEFA Champions League and finish in the top four.

Leicester City, meanwhile, have nearly run out of room for error in their race to avoid the drop to the Championship.

The Foxes have 17 points, the second-worst total in the Premier League, and are nine points back of 17th-place Wolves with just nine matches left in the top-flight season.

How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:45pm ET Thursday

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming :Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Manuel Akanji (groin), Nathan Ake (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Oscar Bobb (fitness), Erling Haaland (ankle)

Leicester City team news, focus

OUT: Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Ricardo Pereira (muscular)

Manchester City vs Leicester prediction

Haaland’s absence isn’t the boon it once was for an opponent, as Omar Marmoush has been so good in limited minutes since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt in January. Leicester struggled to keep teams away from goal and no longer are the team that can produce end-to-end goal fests like their shock 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium five years ago. Manchester City 3-0 Leicester City.