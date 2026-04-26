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How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 26, 2026 08:48 AM

Manchester United host Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday knowing a win basically guarantees UEFA Champions League qualification.

WATCH Manchester United v Brentford

Michael Carrick’s side won 1-0 at Chelsea last weekend and that was particularly impressive as they were missing so many key players in defense. United sit in third in the Premier League table and if they win against Brentford they will go 11 points clear of sixth-place Brighton with four games to go. A top five spot, which secures Champions League qualification, would basically be sewn up with a few games to spare.

But Brentford are chasing European qualification themselves as first-year coach Keith Andrews aims to make history and take the Bees into Europe for the first time in club history. Brentford drew 0-0 against Fulham last weekend and have drawn five games in a row. A win at Man United would take Brentford up to sixth in the table with four games to go and Europe would be within reach.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (April 27)
Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Manchester United team news, focus

Matthijs de Ligt is still out injured with a back issue but the Dutch defender is back in training, while fellow center back Lisandro Martinez is suspended. Harry Maguire will be back from his suspension so will start at center back and Leny Yoro has a late fitness test. Patrick Dorgu will return from injury soon, while former Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo is back fit and ready to face the team he joined United from last summer. Bruno Fernandes has been in exceptional form for United, while Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo will look to dictate the tempo of the game from midfield and unleash Matheus Cunha, Mbeumo and Amad Diallo on the counter.

Brentford team news, focus

The Bees are without Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Jordan Henderson, Kaye Furo and Vitaly Janelt through injury. True to their identity and playing style, Brentford will look to keep it nice and tight defensively and then play on the counter with Igor Thiago, Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara a real handful on the break. Set pieces will also be hugely important and Michael Kaydoe’s long throws generally cause chaos.

Manchester United vs Brentford prediction

This should be a fun one as both teams chase their goal of European qualification. Expect counter attacks galore and plenty of goals. Manchester United 3-2 Brentford.