Chelsea 0-1 Manchester United: Makeshift Red Devils defense blanks Blues

Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League hopes took an enormous hit at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, where the Blues’ goalless streak hit 386 Premier League minutes following a 1-0 loss to Manchester United and their makeshift defense.

MORE — Liam Rosenior reaction | Michael Carrick reaction

Man United move onto 58 points, 10 more than sixth-place Chelsea in the race for a top-five place and a berth in the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea have 15 points left to claim on the season.

Chelsea out-attempted United 21-4 and won the xG battle 1.55-0.29 but lost the game as Senne Lammens made three saves and controlled his box despite missing center backs Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, and Lisandro Martinez.

WATCH — Chelsea v Manchester United full match replay

Bruno Fernandes’ 18th assist of the Premier League season — he needs two more to tie the single-season record — set up Matheus Cunha for the lone goal of the game.

Chelsea also lost Estevao Willian to an early hamstring injury, one that Liam Rosenior said left the teenager looking “devastated.” The Blues boss did not share further details.

Ice-cold Chelsea forwards keep singing the Blues

No Pedros, no party? If Joao Pedro is out — he was injured for Saturday’s game — the Blues aren’t getting goals from their forwards and if Pedro Neto isn’t getting finishers on the end of his passes then it’s doubly bad for Chelsea, whose team looks awful in the final third of late. Their Premier League goalless streak hit 386 minutes at the final whistle on Saturday.

Liam Delap has zero goals in his last 20 appearances, his three assists in that span coming in one cup game against second-tier Hull City. Alejandro Garnacho has two goals and an assists in his last 16 appearances, the goals coming against second-tier Wrexham and third-tier Port Vale. Cole Palmer has one goal in his last 11 outings, the third goal in a 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

Jamie Gittens has been out and Estevao Willian quite good for an 18-year-old but he suffered an injury after 16 minutes to push Garnacho into the game on Saturday. Chelsea have an able back four despite injuries and a very good midfield but the folks who assembled the forwards haven’t gotten much right. Rosenior may end up taking the fall for it, but Chelsea have done transfer malpractice to their bosses.

Michael Carrick can be proud of makeshift D’s massive mentality

Man United were missing Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, and Lisandro Martinez. They started young center back Ayden Heaven along with Noussair Mazraoui — a full back — and Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot on the flanks. Granted Joao Pedro and Chelsea’s forwards are in terrible form — a couple of them just aren’t good enough, ironically Man City and Man United exports in Delap and Garnacho — but the Red Devils shut down Chelsea. Who knows if Man United aren’t using up all of the good luck Ruben Amorim couldn’t find, but right now they are going back to the UCL.

What’s next?

Chelsea go to Brighton at 3pm ET Tuesday, then meet Leeds on Sunday, April 26, at Wembley Stadium in an FA Cup semifinal.

Manchester United wait nine days for their next match, a Monday, April 27 visit from Brentford.

Chelsea vs Manchester United final score: 0-1

Matheus Cunha 43'

Chelsea getting no luck

Pedro Neto with another manufactured chance and the ball hits the woordowrk for the third time today!

Two of those in the second half. Estevao clipped a post in the first half.

Matheus Cunha goal (video) — Chelsea 0-1 Man United

Chelsea were playing with 10 men and Man United made them pay a price.

Mbeumo chipped Fernandes into the right side, and the Portuguese winger ate Garnacho’s lunch before getting another assist with a cross put on a plate for Cunha.

Cunha drills Manchester United ahead of Chelsea Bruno Fernandes picks out Matheus Cunha inside the box to fire Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea offside goal

Delap taps in a Cole Palmer square ball but both players were offside when Enzo Fernandez took the shot that Senne Lammens pushed onto the path of Palmer.

Chelsea superior

The Blues, on the whole, look the better side over 35 or so minutes.

Man United miss chance, grab card

Bruno Fernandes sends a gorgeous bit of airmail down the right flank.

Bryan Mbeumo tracks it down and cuts inside to feed Matheus Cunha, but the Brazilian takes a clunky touch and slams feet first into a back.

No shot, no goal, and a yellow for a reckless lunge.

Estevao injury

The young Brazilian’s taken a knock and will exit the game in the 16th minute for ex-Man United man Alejandro Garnacho.

VAR look at Chelsea penalty shout

Luke Shaw drops Cole Palmer on the edge of the box.

Michael Oliver waves it away but VAR is having a look.

Contact is deemed to be outside the box.

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, Delap

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Dalot, Heaven, Mazraoui, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mbeuno, Cunha, Sesko.

Chelsea vs Manchester United preview

The Blues have lost four of their last five Premier League matches, and Liam Rosenior sees his team four points back of fifth-place Liverpool and seven points behind third-place Man United and fourth-place Aston Villa. The top five teams in the Premier League automatically qualify for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

WATCH — Chelsea v Manchester United

Man United, meanwhle, are coming off a loss of their own and have, perhaps quietly given the buzz surrounding Michael Carrick’s interim appointment, just one win and a draw in their past four PL matches.

The Red Devils are nine points behind second-place Man City. They have an extremely-strong chance to finish in the top five and return to the Champions League. Limping over the line would not be welcome. Falling short of the top five would be a historic failure.

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Enzo Fernandez (suspension - MORE), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Trevoh Chalobah (ankle), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (illness)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (suspension), Harry Maguire (suspension), Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kobbie Mainoo (lower leg)

Chelsea vs Manchester United prediction

Neither side is impressing right now and Chelsea are operating without Trevoh Chalobah through injury and Enzo Fernandez by choice. Reece James’ return would be welcomed by Rosenior but the bigger help for the Blues might be Man United being down three center backs in Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs de Ligt. Bruno Fernandes’ case for the Player of the Season award could get another huge boost this weekend. Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday

Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock