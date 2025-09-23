How to watch Port Vale vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Third-tier Port Vale host Arsenal in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday as they aim to pull off an almighty upset.

MORE — League Cup scores, schedule

Port Vale beat Championship side Birmingham City in the second round and they have nothing to lose as Arsenal arrive at what will be a raucous Vale Park. Darren Moore has done a great job at Port Vale and although they’ve had a tough start to the current league season after being promoted from the fourth-tier last season, they look strong enough to maintain their spot in League One.

Arsenal have an incredibly strong squad and Mikel Arteta will rotate heavily following the draw with Manchester City on Sunday and a trip to Newcastle on Sunday. The Gunners will be looking at this competition as an excellent opportunity to get some silverware in the trophy cabinet and they have now reached the point where winning anything would be a big step forward.

For live updates and highlights throughout Port Vale vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Port Vale vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (September 24)

Venue: Vale Park — Stoke-on-Trent

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Port Vale team news, focus

This is obviously a huge test for Port Vale, but they have nothing to lose. Devante Cole (son of Premier League legend Andy Cole) is their main goalscoring threat and Port Vale will be full of confidence after winning two games in a row in the league. Ronan Curtis has plenty of experience out wide and he will be a real threat as he looks to connect with Cole.

Arsenal team news, focus

Noni Madueke is the latest Arsenal player to go down with an injury, as reports state the England winger is set to miss the next two months after coming off at half time against Manchester City with a knee issue. That’s a real shame as he was superb over his first few weeks as an Arsenal player. Arteta has superstar Bukayo Saka to come in for Madueke, while Martin Odegaard is still working his way back from a shoulder issue. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain out. The likes of Max Dowman, Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard, Kepa and Gabriel Martinelli should all start this game.

Port Vale vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like Arsenal will dominate from start to finish and we could see a big score. Port Vale 1-5 Arsenal.