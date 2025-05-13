How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan live: Champions League final stream link, TV channel, odds, head-to-head

It’s probably not the final anybody would have predicted at the start of the UEFA Champions League season, but PSG vs Inter Milan promises to be an absolutely beauty in Munich.

From the clash of styles, young against old and one team at the start of a journey to another coming towards the end, there are so many beautiful juxtaposing storylines swirling.

After a slow start to their European campaign saw them in real danger of not even qualifying for the Champions League knockout rounds, Luis Enrique’s young PSG side have lit up the competition in recent months. Over the last three rounds they’ve beaten Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal en-route to just a second-ever final in club history. Les Parisiens have an extremely talented squad with young attackers Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia starring alongside a rejuvenated Ousmane Dembele, while their midfield trio of Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha and Joao Neves are a joy to watch. Flying full backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes look unstoppable and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been a machine in the knockout rounds. PSG are the great entertainers and Enrique has created a masterpiece in the French capital. The final step for this team is to achieve Champions League glory and that is the holy grail for their Qatari owners.

In Milan, Simeone Inzaghi has created a machine. Inter have lost just once in 14 games throughout this Champions League campaign (a 1-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen in December 2024 after conceding a 90th minute goal) and their epic 7-6 aggregate semifinal win against Barcelona provided a very good preview of what this final should look like. They will let PSG have plenty of the ball but Inter have the nous and dynamism to pounce if their opponents make a mistake. Most of this team played in the Champions League final two years ago when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City in Istanbul and Inzaghi has worked tirelessly to get them back to this point. From superstar striker and captain Lautaro Martinez leading the charge up top to veterans Francesco Acerbi, Yann Sommer, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Hakan Calhanoglu providing a sturdy spine, Inzaghi has a deep squad full of experience. Sprinkle in players like Denzel Dumfries, Marcus Thuram and Davide Frattesi coming up with big moments in the knockout rounds and you have a well-balanced team set up to frustrate and counter with devastating ruthlessness.

PSG vs Inter Milan head-to-head record

These teams have never met before in Champions League history. They have played five friendlies with PSG winning three and Inter winning twice. The most recent game came on August 1, 2023 as Inter beat PSG 2-1 in Tokyo, Japan.

PSG vs Inter Milan odds, favorites

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

PSG are the favorites to win the Champions League final, priced at +125. Inter Milan have odds of +210 to win, with the draw at +230.

How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (May 31)

Venue: Allianz Arena — Munich, Germany

TV/Streaming: Paramount+