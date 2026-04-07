 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 7
Marathon
World Athletics to institute standalone World Marathon Championships beginning in 2030
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Yankees
A’s vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 7

Top Clips

luck_new.jpg
Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260407.jpg
Are Browns setting up for a Garrett trade?
nbc_pft_bucsfuture_260407.jpg
Will Baker and Buccaneers bounce back in 2026?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 7
Marathon
World Athletics to institute standalone World Marathon Championships beginning in 2030
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Yankees
A’s vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 7

Top Clips

luck_new.jpg
Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260407.jpg
Are Browns setting up for a Garrett trade?
nbc_pft_bucsfuture_260407.jpg
Will Baker and Buccaneers bounce back in 2026?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch PSG vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 7, 2026 11:21 AM

After bowing out of the FA Cup at the hands of Manchester City last weekend, Liverpool have one last shot at winning a trophy — and perhaps saving Arne Slot’s job — but they’ll have to go through reigning champions PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals to do it.

MOREChampions League schedule, bracket

Season no. 2 at Liverpool has tested and tormented Slot in every way — from his side’s current 5th-place standing in the Premier League (21 points off the top spot and defending their title), to his not-so-private falling-out with (and subsequent departure of) club legend Mohamed Salah, to the embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Man City — leaving him desperate for a signature moment that might bring the Anfield faithful back onside before season’s end. It’ll be a tall task for the Reds, though, with PSG rounding into form at exactly the right time, as evidenced by their 8-2 thrashing of Chelsea in the round of 16. Luis Enrique’s side also sits atop the Ligue 1 table, four points clear with a game in hand, after weeks of jostling with Lens for pole position.

For live updates and highlights throughout PSG vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch PSG vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 8)
Venue: Parc des Princes — Paris, France
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

PSG team news, focus

OUT: Bradley Barcola (ankle), Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Ruiz (knee), Senny Mayulu (calf)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Alisson (undisclosed), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle)

PSG vs Liverpool prediction

Given Liverpool’s imbalance between defending and attacking, it’s hard to not see PSG scoring a few (or more) in this one. PSG 3-1 Liverpool.