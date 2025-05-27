How to watch Real Betis vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The UEFA Conference League final takes place in Wroclaw, Poland on Wednesday as Real Betis and Chelsea lock horns.

Real Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, have had a fine season in Spain as the Andalusians continue their resurgence and have been incredible consistent as they’ve finished in the top seven of La Liga in each of the last five seasons. They finished sixth in La Liga this season which is good enough for a Europa League group stage spot for next season, and Betis are chasing a first-ever European trophy in their history.

Chelsea will be full of confidence as Enzo Maresca’s side won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Sunday to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for next season. That was their main aim for this season and Maresca’s young, and large, squad has been rotated well as they’ve dominated the Conference League. Chelsea know if they win this trophy they will be the first team to win all of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League trophies.

How to watch Real Betis vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (May 28)

Venue: Stadion Miejski — Wroclaw, Poland

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Real Betis team news, focus

Antony has been superb since he arrived from Manchester United on loan in January, while playmaking trio Isco, Pablo Fornals and Giovani Lo Celso have regained their form and are key to Pellegrini’s free-flowing style. Betis are a very fun team to watch and USMNT holding midfielder Johnny Cardoso is influential and so important in providing balance but he’s struggling with an injury.

OUT: Hector Bellerin (hamstring), Marc Roca (foot), Diego Llorente (muscle) | QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Cardoso (unknown), Fran Vietes (calf), Giovani Lo Celso (muscle), Youssouf Sabaly (shoulder), Chimy Avila (hamstring)

Chelsea team news, focus

Nicolas Jackson will lead the line and he will be fresh after his recent suspension in the Premier League after picking up a red card at Newcastle. Other forward options are struggling for fitness with Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu doubts, so youngster Tyrique George could get some minutes. We can expect a bit of rotation from Maresca but not much as Chelsea would love to cap off a big step forward this season with a trophy. We should see the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Benoit Badiashille, Malo Gusto and Trevoh Chalboah start in this game. Romeo Lavia is ineligible as he was not named in Chelsea’s Conference League squad.

OUT: Aaron Anselmino (thigh), Wesley Fofana (thigh - out for season), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Christopher Nkunku (unknown), Marc Guiu (unknown)

Real Betis vs Chelsea prediction

This seems like it will be very tight and could go to extra time and penalties. Chelsea’s extra bit of quality will probably show, in the end. Real Betis 1-2 Chelsea.