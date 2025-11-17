How to watch Scotland vs Denmark live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

It will be one heck of a night at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Tuesday, as Scotland host Denmark in a dramatic final game of qualifying with a spot at the 2026 World Cup on the line.

Both teams know they are definitely in the World Cup playoffs, but automatic qualification is up for grabs. There is very little between them as they drew 0-0 in Copenhagen to kick off qualifying in September.

For Steve Clarke’s Scotland the equation is simple: win and they’re in the 2026 World Cup, which would be the first time the Tartan Army have reached the World Cup since 1998. If you would have given Scotland this scenario at the start of qualifying they would have ripped your hand off. But there’s also a feeling of what might have been as they lost 3-2 at already-eliminated Greece on Saturday but were given a lifeline as Denmark also tripped up and drew at home to Belarus.

Denmark’s equation for automatic World Cup qualification has a bit more wiggle room than Scotland’s. All the Danes need is a draw on Tuesday, and they will fancy their chances of going to Scotland and soaking up the pressure then hitting the hosts on the counter. But that is a risky game for Brian Riemer’s side. Denmark’s player have also suffered from a sickness bug in the squad ahead of this game, which heaps a bit more pressure on them.

For live updates and highlights throughout Scotland vs Denmark, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Scotland vs Denmark live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:45pm ET Tuesday (November 18)

Venue: Hampden Park — Glasgow, Scotland

TV Channel/Streaming: FUBO

Scotland team news, focus

Clarke has some really intriguing decisions to make as he will likely try and keep it tight, then go for it in the second half. Scotland will have to defend a lot better than they did in Greece if they’re going to keep Denmark from scoring early and often. Going forward Scott McTominay is a huge threat breaking from midfield, while John McGinn has been excellent on the left side of midfield and captain Andy Robertson also provides plenty of quality down the left flank. The big dilemma is up front with Che Adams looking a bit rusty against Greece and the duo of Lyndon Dykes and Lawrence Shankland are pushing hard to start. Perhaps Clarke will start two up top?

Denmark team news, focus

It all depends how Denmark’s squad are faring after the sickness bug going around, but they have so many experienced players who have qualified for big tournaments before. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Christian Norgaard are a wonderfully solid duo in midfield and Christian Eriksen and Mikkel Damsgaard are the chief creators in attack. Rasmus Hojlund is struggling with illness, so the pressure could be on Jonas Wind to fire Denmark to the World Cup.

Scotland vs Denmark prediction

This feels like it’s going to be an epic night of drama and Scotland will have to embrace the chaos of the situation and go for it. Denmark are solid and tough to break down, but Scotland will find a way to reach their first World Cup in almost 30 years. Scotland 2-1 Denmark.