PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
2026 Players Championship odds, betting: Expert picks, predictions, winners, and head-to-head player matchups
NBA: Washington Wizards at Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo and other elite fantasy basketball stat lines
2026 World Baseball Classic - Pool B - Italy v United States
Italy stuns the US 8-6 in World Baseball Classic, leaving the Americans needing help to advance

Commanders reportedly get ‘thumper’ in Chenal
Unpacking failed trade between Raiders, Ravens
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
How to watch Sunderland vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 11, 2026 07:05 AM

Time is running out on Brighton and Hove Albion’s European hopes as the Seagulls look to climb the table when they visit Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday,

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton are on an uptick in form despite a Week 29 loss to Arsenal stopping their run of wins at two. The Seagulls have 37 points and can still do the math that finds them a path into European soccer next season, but their path to points has often leaned hard on goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

WATCH Sunderland v Brighton

That math almost has to include beating 11th place Sunderland and passing them via goal differential.

Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats ended a month-long wait for a win when they took down Leeds United at Elland Road in Week 29, and now hope that their home digs can help them make it four of six points against Brighton this season.

This is Sunderland’s last match before they bid to sweep rivals Newcastle with a Tyne-Wear derby win at St. James’ Park.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday
Venue: Stadium of Light — Monkwearmouth, Sunderland
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Bertrand Traore (knee), Robin Roefs (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Cirkin (thigh), Reinildo (knee), Nordi Mukiele (calf), Brian Brobbey (groin)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Dunk (knee), Solly March (unspecified), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)

Sunderland vs Brighton prediction

Brighton are slight favorites, especially as Sunderland’s early season power at the Stadium of Light dwindled last month with losses to Liverpool and Fulhma. With Brighton, it’s a become a question of goals. They’ve scored two goals three times in 2026 and are 3-0. In their other seven games they’ve scored one or fewer and are 3D-4L. Sunderland 1-1 Brighton.