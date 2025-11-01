How to watch Sunderland vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

High-flying Sunderland host Everton at the Stadium of Light on Monday hoping to do something they haven’t since 2014: win three top-flight games in a row.

WATCH – Sunderland v Everton

Regis Le Bris’ newly-promoted side have been sensational on their return to the Premier League, making the best start of any promoted team since the 2008-09 season. They secured a shock 2-1 win at Chelsea last time out and Sunderland have a perfect blend of youth and experience and exuberance and pragmatism.

Everton have plenty of links to Sunderland as manager David Moyes and star goalkeeper Jordan Pickford were both formally at the Black Cats when they were relegated, and last in the Premier League, in 2017. Everton have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, the latter a 3-0 home defeat last weekend as Moyes was disappointed with their set-piece defending.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (November 3)

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Sunderland team news, focus

Habib Diarra, Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle and Aji Alese all remain out injured. Sunderland have a very flexible feel to them and they can set up in different ways defensively based on the type of game they’re expecting. Granit Xhaka has been influential in midfield and the veteran has been an exemplary captain and a real calming influence. Isidor, Le Fee and Traore are a handful in attack, while Roefs continues to excel in goal.

Everton team news, focus

Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson remain out injured, but Moyes has a pretty settled lineup at this point. He will want to get creative talents Ndiaye, Grealish and Dewsbury-Hall on the ball as much as possible and there is serious competition between Beto and Barry for a spot up top but neither has been on form and scoring so far this season.

Sunderland vs Everton prediction

This feels like a draw. Sunderland are tough to break down and are really good at home, while Everton will go for it and see this as a game they can win if their star players are at it. Sunderland 1-1 Everton.